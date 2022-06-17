Costa Press Club celebrate their midsummer party Cub members shared their ongoing projects, interests or anything else in an open mic session at a restaurant in La Cala de Mijas

The Costa Press Club met last week in the Venta El Jinete restaurant near La Cala de Mijas for a midsummer party. The evening included an open mic session to allow participants to tell fellow members about their latest projects or interests, or anything else they were keen to share. Titles included: Dr Quien; Cudeca - maintaining a legacy; First Aid - Save a Life; A bit of fun with palabras; 3° Semana de Cine Alemán en Málaga; and Mr and Mrs Nobody.

The next Costa Press Club meeting will be the 20th anniversary celebration, in September. The club provides a regular social meeting place and forum for resident and visiting journalists, and membership is open to anyone working in a content generating role in the press, media, or communications industry. More information on www.costapressclub.com