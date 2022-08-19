Charity speed marathon golf tournament raises 20,000 euros The money was donated by organiser David Steele to Cancer Research Spain and the Centro Contigo

A speed marathon golf tournament held at San Roque Golf Club last month has raised more than 20,000 euros for Cancer Research Spain, and the Centro Contigo, a La Linea-based charity for disadvantaged children.

The funds were handed to the charities by organiser David Steele - known along the Costa del Sol as Golf Marathon Man - who doubled his fundraising target of 10,000 euros.

"I'm thrilled with the results of this fundraising tournament. It is astonishing how well everybody who took part did considering this speed marathon format challenge hasn't been attempted at the San Roque Club before," David said.