Carsol Ocasión expands with new facilities and a proven formula for success

SUR in English Mijas Thursday, 3 April 2025, 17:20 Compartir

Carsol Ocasión has a clear formula for success—offering the trust and guarantee of a reputable network with the flexibility and range of a multi-brand cut-price dealership.

According to Francisco Canales, its commercial director: “The key is to adapt to customer demand, not try to sell them whatever you have.” Following this principle, Carsol—part of a solid group with over 40 years in the automotive sector—has built a strong foundation in both brand image and customer base. It continues to grow at its dealerships on Carretera de Mijas and in Algeciras and is already looking to expand soon into the Antequera and Ronda areas.

Zoom

“At Carsol, we have always been clear about our approach—you must carefully select the type of vehicles you offer and then enhance them with complementary services such as warranties, servicing at official workshops and tailored financing, always at a competitive price and with optional extras like insurance and maintenance.”

A clear sign of its growth is the renovation and relaunch of its Carretera de Mijas facilities, a milestone the company is celebrating this month with a special three-day event, from 8 to 10 April. The event will feature a selection of exclusive vehicles at clearance prices, available by appointment only. You can register at this link.

More information:

Address: Carretera de Mijas, km 5,5, 29650 Mijas, Málaga.

Phone: 952 91 16 11.

Web: https://www.carsol.com/