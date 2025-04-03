Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carsol Ocasión expands with new facilities and a proven formula for success
Extra Carsol Ocasión

Carsol Ocasión expands with new facilities and a proven formula for success

The multi-brand dealership, a well-established name in the province and a specialist in guaranteed nearly-new vehicles, is showcasing more variety and choice at its new premises

SUR in English

Mijas

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 17:20

Carsol Ocasión has a clear formula for success—offering the trust and guarantee of a reputable network with the flexibility and range of a multi-brand cut-price dealership.

According to Francisco Canales, its commercial director: “The key is to adapt to customer demand, not try to sell them whatever you have.” Following this principle, Carsol—part of a solid group with over 40 years in the automotive sector—has built a strong foundation in both brand image and customer base. It continues to grow at its dealerships on Carretera de Mijas and in Algeciras and is already looking to expand soon into the Antequera and Ronda areas.

“At Carsol, we have always been clear about our approach—you must carefully select the type of vehicles you offer and then enhance them with complementary services such as warranties, servicing at official workshops and tailored financing, always at a competitive price and with optional extras like insurance and maintenance.”

A clear sign of its growth is the renovation and relaunch of its Carretera de Mijas facilities, a milestone the company is celebrating this month with a special three-day event, from 8 to 10 April. The event will feature a selection of exclusive vehicles at clearance prices, available by appointment only. You can register at this link.

More information:

Address: Carretera de Mijas, km 5,5, 29650 Mijas, Málaga.

Phone: 952 91 16 11.

Web: https://www.carsol.com/

Top 50
  1. 1 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  2. 2 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  3. 3 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  4. 4 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  5. 5 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  6. 6 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  7. 7 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  8. 8 Minister proposes landmark legislation for a smoking-free generation on the Rock
  9. 9 Why is life insurance important for people?
  10. 10 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Carsol Ocasión expands with new facilities and a proven formula for success