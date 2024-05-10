Carlos completes marathon challenge to help diabetes charity

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Optometrist Carlos Partal from Specsavers Ópticas Marbella ran the Estepona half marathon last weekend to raise money for DiabetesCERO, a charity for which the optical retail chain has pledged to raise 5,000 euros.

In Spain there are more than 1,000 people diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes every year, and most of those are under 15 years old. "This is a growing problem, yet its cause is not known and there is no cure," explained the company.

Research projects

DiabetesCERO wants to change that by funding research projects in Spain to find the cure. Specsavers Ópticas has pledged to help fund this important research and this is the first fundraising challenge as part of a year-long campaign.

Running a half marathon was a personal challenge for Carlos and he trained hard to make sure he was ready to take on the course. He had previously run 5K and 10K races, but this is a much bigger and he said he was pleased he was able to complete the 21km course in 2 hours, 1 minute and 33 seconds. Carlos has so far raised 393 euros and he is hopeful of hitting his 500-euro target for DiabetesCERO.

Donations

Donations can be made atSpecsavers Ópticas Marbella on Avenida Ricardo Soriano 12, Local 5A, or via the GoFundMe website https://gofund.me/22f7bb43.

More information about the charity is available at www.diabetescero.org