The canine charity old shelter was prone to flooding. CANYA
Campo de Gibraltar dog shelter hits campaign target for new home
Campo de Gibraltar dog shelter hits campaign target for new home

The Canya SOS canine charity has announced it has reached the 30,000-euro target campaign to raise funds to build a new shelter

Tony Bryant

Campo de Gibraltar

Friday, 12 July 2024, 14:44

The Canya SOS canine charity in the Campo de Gibraltar has announced it has reached the 30,000-euro target campaign to raise funds to build a new shelter, an appeal that was launched after an anonymous donor pledged 10,000 euros towards the new facilities.

The donor promised a further 10,000 euros if the charity could match the donation by the end of June. The final figure raised was 30,693.12, which means the new shelter can now go ahead.

"This task seemed impossible, but now it's starting to look real. Huge thanks of course to the person wishing to remain anonymous, but without help from the community we never could have achieved this," admitted spokesperson Sharon Peterson.

