La Cala Lions host famous spring fair and fashion show The event successfully raised over 2,300 euros for various charities and clothing items were modelled by volunteers

The Lions Club La Cala de Mijas recently held their famous Spring Fair and Fashion Show at the Miraflores Tennis Club. All the items being modelled by volunteers came from the Lions charity shop in La Cala and the outfits were introduced by John Sharples. Over 2,300 euros were raised for the Lions charities and many thanks were given to the volunteers themselves and to all the sponsors, stall holders and many supporters.

Guests were amazed at the various big name labels being sold at such low prices. The shop is located in Calle Torremolinos and, as well as fashion, sells books and bric-a-brac.