La Cala Lions Club to host charity craft fair The event will take place on 28 November, with tickets costing 20 euros

The La Cala de Mijas Lions Club, in association with the Calanova Golf Restaurant (Mijas), will host a charity craft fair on Monday 28 November. Tickets for the event, which starts at 11am, cost 20 euros and will include a selection of tapas, a fashion show and a performance by the Costa Sol Singers.