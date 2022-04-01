British College delivers essential humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children The teachers, pupils and parents of the school in Benalmádena have raised almost 20,000 euros via donations and fundraising initiatives

Teachers, staff, pupils and parents of the British College in Benalmádena have come together to show solidarity towards the Ukrainian children affected by the carnage of the war that is currently devastating their country.

The college organised a series of fundraising events over the last two weeks that have so far raised almost 20,000 euros, which has been used to purchase medical supplies and other essential items such as nappies, sleeping bags, powdered milk and pet food.

Blue and Yellow Day

One of the initiatives was the Blue and Yellow Day, when all the students and teachers decided to wear the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The event, during which the year seven and eight students made bracelets and brooches in the Ukraine colours and primary pupils held a sponsored fun run, raised 5,470 euros.

As well as monetary, material donations were collected on the day.

All of the events have been organised in conjunction with a Ukrainian parent whose children are students at the school, and several other Ukrainian residents.

"We are very honoured and proud to work together as a school community for such a good cause. We hope to make a difference, even if it is very small, to the lives of those suffering in war conditions.

"The money has been raised with direct donations to a specific bank account and also with sponsored events," principal and school owner, Pilar Sainz, said

Mijas town hall also supported the project by offering a premises where the donations could be stored, while also organising the freight to deliver to supplies to the Polish border.

Ongoing campaign

Deputy head teacher, Colin Joplin told SUR in English, "We have already sent a lorry loaded with supplies to Ukraine and we are still collecting to send even more."

The college will use World Book Day, celebrated on 23 April – the anniversary of William Shakespeare's death, to host a sponsored read to raise more money, which will go to the Save the Children appeal for Ukraine.

"We have been a Save the Children ambassador centre for many years, and we wanted to help the Ukrainian people who are trying to survive in such a terrible time, especially the children," the principal said

"We have been inspired by the generosity of our parents and by the dedication and enthusiasm of our students who have been committed to the fundraising efforts," she added.