New book by British author focuses on Costa's expat artistic community The SUR in English reporter's latest book reveals the achievements of local artists and the lives of people who have done incredible things

British author and journalist Tony Bryant has recently published his latest book, A Cohort of Collective Bohemians and other Interesting Individuals, a compilation of stories that shines a light on the cultural scene of the Costa del Sol.

Bryant, who writes for SUR in English, is well known on the Malaga cultural scene and has interviewed numerous local celebrities and people who have left their mark on the coast in one way or another, and this book features more than 50 of his favourite interviewees. It also includes anecdotes and tales of visiting luminaries, while also revealing Tony's own background as a musician and writer who first arrived in Malaga in the summer of 1994.

"One of the aspects of working for the newspaper that appeals to me most is the fact that I get to interview so many interesting characters. These have included authors, musicians, actors, historians, war veterans, stand-up comedians, artists and photographers, along with everyday people who have done extraordinary things," the author explained.

The book, Bryant's sixth publication, also features some of the people whose selfless drive has contributed to the foundation of numerous British-run organisations in the Malaga province.

Book presentation

The book, which is available from Amazon, will be launched at a presentation party at the Bonnet live music venue in Fuengirola at 7pm this Friday (26 August).