Beso Beach, the sea, gastronomy and the best hits make the experience of the summer

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

To experience Beso Beach is to experience summer. This trendy beach bar, known as 'Beso' (Kiss) and its legendary bench that says #NoHayVeranoSinBeso (NoKissNoSummer), has become a favourite among locals and visitors alike due to the quality of its offer and its unbeatable atmosphere.

Located on the beachfront by the Río Padrón in Estepona, with the best views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar, the venue combines gastronomy, setting, and fun to provide unique and unforgettable moments. A paradise for leisure and relaxation that has everything necessary to offer its customers a dream summer, with exclusive events and shows to enjoy the full Beso Beach experience.

Ampliar

The interior has been designed with careful attention to detail by interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violan and partner Angie López, using natural and sustainable materials, in keeping with the boho-chic trend. There is also a cosy terrace on the sand where you can enjoy the sea breeze.

The Basque-Mediterranean cuisine stands out for the quality of the products in dishes such as their popular prawn paella, black rice with aioli and scallops, or seafood fideuá. In addition, off-menu, they make customised paellas with the fish of the day with a singular and unique result. Other unmissable dishes are the charcoal-grilled matured beef cutlet, the Bilbao-style turbot or the Formentera-style lobster with homemade chips and fried eggs.

Ampliar

The wine cellar deserves a special mention, with its own 'Beso' wines, the best national and international references and a select cocktail bar, where the popular 'Beso Mojito' stands out.

Beyond the exceptional cuisine, what most defines Beso Beach is its welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere, which attracts a diverse and cosmopolitan clientele while they enjoy the best live music right by the sea and the highest level of service.

Ampliar

Dreamlike evenings with live music

To complement this premium offer, Beso Beach offers weekly live music nights with performances by a variety of artists, from Latin to jazz to techno, in a magical setting under the stars.

In addition, once a month they celebrate their famous Beso de Luna party, which will take place on the 1st of August with a themed dinner, a show and a variety of performances for a unique night.

All this with the seal of Beso Beach, a family project born in Formentera in 2012 as a meeting point for friends, free souls with whom they have created their tribe.

As the tribe itself explains: "Beso Beach is a philosophy, a feeling that they always convey to their audience. Beso is beach, sunshine and good vibes".

More information: https://besobeach.com/beso-beach-estepona/