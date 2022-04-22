Arts Society rewards the work of young artists The competition is sponsored by the Blevins Frank Estepona office, who hand out four prizes to the students

Twelve-year-old Coco Safrata was awarded first prize at the Benahavís Arts Society Young Artist Competition held earlier this month at the British International School of Marbella.

Sponsored by the Blevins Franks Estepona office, four prizes were handed out to students whose work had been selected by the judging panel, headed by commercial artist James Foot, who was exhibiting that week in Gibraltar.

Coco's entry was described by the society as "a glorious interpretation of the theme The Woman with the Tutti Frutti Hat".