Arts Society holds competition for talented young local musicians

Sixteen youngsters aged between 10 and 18 took part in the second young musicians competition funded by The Arts Society Nerja at the Carmen theatre in Vélez-Málaga on Sunday.

Competitors played pieces either for piano, wind or string instruments in front of a jury of three musicians, including teachers from Malaga's music conservatory and Arts Society committee member and guitarist Babak Eshraghi.

The Arts Society awarded 1,000 euros in prizes to the winners, a local music shop donated a further three prizes and each finalist received a trophy and certificate. "It was a huge success with a very high level of talent," said Arts Society Nerja Chair Helen Sijsling.