Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The 'Raffle girls' at a previous ARCH Spring Fest. SUR
ARCH Spring Fest

ARCH Spring Fest

This popular annual event, which this year is on Sunday 14 April, raises funds for the horses and donkeys at the Animal Rescue Centre

SUR in English

Monday, 8 April 2024, 11:05

Compartir

This popular annual event, which this year is on Sunday 14 April, raises funds for the horses and donkeys at the Animal Rescue Centre and helps the charity to continue its work.

The day includes a fun dog show with classes for less than perfect pooches (judged on age, behaviour, condition etc) and some popular games such as Temptation Alley and Musical Sits.

The Temptation Alley game.
The Temptation Alley game. SUR

There will be an artisan market with lots of different craft stalls and a mega raffle with great prizes. Food and drink will be available throughout the day and there will be live music to entertain you while you eat.

ARCH volunteers will be on hand to introduce the horses and talk about what goes on at the Centre. The day starts around 10am with registration for the dog show open (first class 10.45am) and continues until 4pm.

For more information go to Facebook page Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos and www.horserescuespain.org

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Patriotic English gear up for large-scale shindig in Benalmádena to honour St George
  2. 2 Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
  3. 3 Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday
  4. 4 A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains
  5. 5 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium
  6. 6 Meet the Malaga teenager who went viral for wanting to be a goat farmer
  7. 7 Anti-climax as 120th anniversary celebration ends in stalemate for Malaga CF
  8. 8 A musical journey from Hamburg and Ibiza to Malaga
  9. 9 Mijas to reduce risk of forest fires with controlled burning of dried vegetation and shrubland
  10. 10 Former Spanish football boss detained in corruption inquiry on flying into Madrid

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad