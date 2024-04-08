ARCH Spring Fest This popular annual event, which this year is on Sunday 14 April, raises funds for the horses and donkeys at the Animal Rescue Centre

SUR in English Monday, 8 April 2024, 11:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

This popular annual event, which this year is on Sunday 14 April, raises funds for the horses and donkeys at the Animal Rescue Centre and helps the charity to continue its work.

The day includes a fun dog show with classes for less than perfect pooches (judged on age, behaviour, condition etc) and some popular games such as Temptation Alley and Musical Sits.

The Temptation Alley game. SUR

There will be an artisan market with lots of different craft stalls and a mega raffle with great prizes. Food and drink will be available throughout the day and there will be live music to entertain you while you eat.

ARCH volunteers will be on hand to introduce the horses and talk about what goes on at the Centre. The day starts around 10am with registration for the dog show open (first class 10.45am) and continues until 4pm.

For more information go to Facebook page Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos and www.horserescuespain.org