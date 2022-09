ARCH appeals for volunteers for charity shop The organisation is looking for people to give a few hours of their time to help out

The ARCH horse sanctuary in Alhaurín el Grande is appealing for volunteers to offer a few hours of their time to help run its charity shop. The shop needs help on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings between 10am and 2pm.

The charity is looking for people who are happy to prepare, sort and clean donated items, attend to customers and also work on the till.

Interested individuals should call into the shop, or see the ARCH Facebook page.