An idyllic mountain enclave for art and poetry lovers

Lovers of Andalucía's Arabic legacy are rarely disappointed when searching for an ideal weekend escapade, as most locations in the region will boast a wealth of Moorish architecture, monumental sites and delightful palaces. Almócita, in the province of Almeria, stands out not only for its spectacular Islamic architecture, but also for its abundance of urban art. The village lies within the Sierra Nevada national park, between the Sierra Nevada and the Sierra de Gádor mountain ranges. Its Arabic name, al-moaycata, derives from the Arabic al-mawgata, meaning 'place in the middle', a reference to its location between the villages of Beires and Padules. Located at an altitude of 834 metres above sea level and 54 kilometres from the provincial capital, the silk industry was of great importance in the Middle Ages, due to its abundance of large silkworm farms.

This quiet and unassuming village holds within its historic centre the best-preserved Moorish architecture in the province, while the words of wise Moorish and Andalusian literary figures adorn the walls of the streets.

With a population of just 210 (INE 2024), this beautiful village in the Alpujarra area of Almeria is full of colour and life and has become a perfect destination for art and literary lovers.

Poetry routes

Those with a passion for poetry and prose can follow the specially marked routes through the historic centre, where one will also find the Jewish quarter. This old district retains a unique charm, with typical houses with balconies overflowing with plants, and inviting cobbled streets that lead to a picturesque plaza. Here you'll find the Almouseum open-air museum, which features portraits that reflect the history of village life. Along with phrases, verses and illustrations, visitors can admire numerous colourful murals of nature, traditions and customs typical of the area. They can also try their luck by spinning the 'wheel of love' in the picturesque central square.

The facades of many of the buildings are adorned with poetry.

Almocita's Arab origins are evident in its street layout and whitewashed houses, which transports visitors back to the Middle Ages. The narrow streets and corners steeped in history have become a cultural landmark, primarily due to the abundance of urban art.

The parish church of our lady of mercy was built on the site of a former mosque. It was rebuilt in the 17th century after being burned down in 1568 during the Moorish rebellion. The main chapel retains a Moorish-style roof structure with decorative molding, a characteristic of the Christian era, when the construction of a parish church focused on the Mudéjar style.

Of particular interest is the fountain of the three spouts, one of the oldest fountains in the Alpujarra region of Almeria. Constructed from large limestone blocks, the fountain is fed by a cistern that dates from the late 13th and early 14th centuries - the Nasrid period. The fountain's function was to guarantee the water supply for the population and to ensure ritual purification before prayers.

There is also a wash house that dated to the Nasrid period, although it was renovated in the 20th century, when it continued to be used by the women of the village to do their washing, and to gossip.

The Espeñuelas reservoir and viewpoint, which occupies the spot where the neighbourhood of Espeñuelas once stood, offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Here one will find an enormous oil lamp, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest oil lamp in 2014. This lamp highlights an important element of life in the village in the past, before the advent of electric lighting.