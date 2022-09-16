Amateur theatrical group presents farcical fun in Alhaurín el Grande The local amateur theatrical group will act out three comedy plays and a matinee performance

The Occasional Performance Society (TOPS) presents a programme of farcical fun in the Alhaurín Golf Clubhouse this weekend. The local amateur theatrical group will offer three one-act comedy plays that will be staged at 8pm on Saturday 17 September, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday 18 September.

The programme consists of Last Tango in Little Grimley, a comedy about a failing amateur dramatic society which is producing a play based on the lives of the residents of Little Grimley; Coffee Break, a play about two friends who accidentally bump into each other in a café; and An Audience with Lucy, a play with a twist.

Tickets cost ten euros and are available from the Papelería Cristina in Alhaurín el Grande, or by telephone: 611 024 072.

All profits will be divided equally between the ARCH horse sanctuary and Aprodal. a local association for people with disabilities.