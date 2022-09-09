An afternoon of typically British fun and games in aid of Cudeca The end of summer fundraising event will be held across four location on 11 September

As part of the activities to mark Cudeca's 30th anniversary, a special 'end of summer' fundraising event will be held in four different locations in Benalmádena Costa on Sunday 11 September.

Organised by local resident May Howard, who has raised more than 10,000 euros for Cudeca, the fun sports challenge will begin in the Beer Garden Bar, before moving on to Bar Rincón de Mary, The Swan and Tanges Bar, for an afternoon of competitive fun, which will include darts and pool challenges and other typical British games.

Anyone can participate and registration, which costs five euros, will take place in the Beer Garden Bar at 12.30pm.

There will also be a charity raffle with more than 40 prizes donated by local businesses and restaurants.

For more information, call May Howard: 625 912 490.