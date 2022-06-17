ACE/SHIN animal shelter hold charity lunch The event was able to raise a total of 1,490 euros, which will go towards the care of hundreds of dogs and cats

More than 60 people attended a charity lunch in aid of the ACE /SHIN animal shelter, which took place at Restaurante La Sierra, Mijas Costa, last weekend.

The event, which was sponsored by Ibex Insurance, Costa Connection Magazine and Vencosan, raised 1,490 euros to help feed and look after the 500 dogs and 200 cats currently in the care of the Mijas-based refuge.

Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch followed by live entertainment. The afternoon also featured a charity raffle with prizes donated by members of the local community and ACE supporters.