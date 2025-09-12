'You look better every year in red and white,' Picardo tells the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar. Friday, 12 September 2025, 10:24 Share

The Rock of Gibraltar was a sea of people dressed in red and white, the colours of its flag, on Wednesday this week. The annual National Day events climaxed with a display by some 300 drones over the harbour, which could be seen from across the bay and replaced the more traditional fireworks.

Earlier in the day, the usual large celebration had been held in the Rock's Casemates Square. It was an opportunity for Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to address residents and share patriotic views on the recent deal between the EU and the UK over relaxing the border between Gibraltar and Spain, hoped for from early next year.

Zoom Fabian Picardo during his speech. EFE

Beginning his speech to the crowd with the comment, "You look better every year in red and white," Picardo later went on to say, "We - Gibraltar and Britain together - have done a deal with the EU which does not compromise our sovereignty in any way. That is what we promised you. That is what we have done. I told you that we would never surrender our British sovereignty or any part of it. For any price."

King's message

A message was also read out from King Charles that focused on Gibraltar's efforts on environmental sustainability.

"I commend your continued efforts to find innovative and long-lasting solutions to complex issues," the king's message said on the subject.

In further comments to the press, Picardo added that the EU treaty negotiations had been conducted "in good faith" with the principle of "trying not to beat anyone but so that everyone wins", saying that "the only ones raising their voices against the agreement are those who raise their voices against everything".

"I don't think it was a question of one side winning over the other. What we set out to do was to reach an agreement, and that is why it has been so difficult and why it has taken so long," explained the chief minister in response to a question about whether Gibraltar stands to gain from the agreement.

Gibraltar's National Day celebrations commemorate the 1967 referendum on the sovereignty of the Rock, when the population was asked whether they wanted to be under Spanish sovereignty or remain a British territory.