New Year's Honours granted to two Gibraltarians Four others also received Gibraltar Awards from the Governor

Two Gibraltarians have been granted awards in the King’s New Year's Honours List: Rosemarie Suissa, who is the manager of the Primary Care Centre, is to receive an OBE and Daniel D’Amato, Gibraltar’s representative in Brussels, an MBE.

In a press release congratulating the two recipients, the Gibraltar government explained that Daniel D’Amato took over the Brussels office at a challenging time, not least because of Brexit and its related difficulties, and has been working closely with the Attorney General, Chief Minister and Deputy Minister on the negotiations for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU.

Daniel D'Amato.

Rosemarie Suissa

Gibraltar Awards

Four recipients of Gibraltar Awards, which are granted by the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel on behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, have also been announced this New Year:

They are María del Lourdes Bocarisa for services to Girl Guiding; Stephen John Cumming for services to TV production and documentary filmmaking; Ahmen Ben Tahayekt for services to the Governor and Commander in Chief; and Edgar Antonio Triay for services to people with hearing disabilities.