Gibraltar representative takes part UK World Heritage Site annual meeting

The annual meeting of the UK World Heritage Site Chairs took place virtually on Thursday, 13 November, with Professor Clive Finlayson, Chair of the Gorham's Cave Complex Unesco World Heritage Site, representing Gibraltar.

A key topic discussed was the UK Lottery Fund's contribution to UK World Heritage Sites. The meeting revealed that £134 million had been awarded to UK World Heritage Sites over the past five years, with the largest individual site receiving £25 million. The Royal Observatory at Greenwich was reported to have recently secured £9.7 million in funding. All UK World Heritage Sites except one have received lottery funding at some point. Professor Finlayson drew attention to the ineligibility of British Overseas Territories to apply for lottery funding, noting that a change in UK legislation would be required to address this. He requested the meeting to lobby on behalf of the overseas territories and explore avenues to make such funding accessible.

Reporting on developments at the Gorham's Cave complex, Professor Finlayson highlighted the earlier visit by James Bridge, CEO of the UK National Commission for Unesco, who was impressed by the site and its potential role in the Commission's "local to global" programme, particularly regarding tangible examples of past climate change. Professor Finlayson emphasised several unique aspects of the site's management structure, including regular meetings of the World Heritage Advisory Forum, chaired by the Minister for Heritage, and an annual excavation programme conducted under an international research and conservation committee.

Looking ahead, Professor Finlayson identified 2026 as a significant year for both the site and Gibraltar, marking the centenary of the 1926 discovery of the Neanderthal child's skull from Devil's Tower Cave and the 10th anniversary of the Gorham's Cave complex's inscription as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Several events are planned, including a major Calpe conference during the first week of September.

Minister for Heritage John Cortes said, "Once again the Gibraltar National Museum, through its management of the Gorham's Cave complex, has been prominent in a major meeting of experts and has contributed significantly to important discussions which could help in improving and promoting of all of the UK's World Heritage Sites, including Gibraltar's".