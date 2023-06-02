Two tonnes of drugs worth nine million pounds seized from sea off Gibraltar HM Customs Officers on board the Tango 4 vessel found 53 bales of cannabis

HM Customs officers have seized 53 bales of cannabis from the sea off Gibraltar. The discovery was made during a routine patrol, when officers on board the customs vessel Tango 4 saw suspicious packages of different sizes and wrapping floating at the eastern side of the Rock.

A preliminary assessment found that there were approximately two tonnes of drugs, worth around nine million pounds.

The success of the drug seizure shows the dedication of HM Customs officers to protecting the community from the effects of drugs trafficking. Collector of Customs John Payas highlighted that it was "a stark reminder to organised criminal groups that their activities will not go unchecked".

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo praised HM Customs officers, saying they "work tirelessly to keep drugs off Gibraltar's streets and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate them on this interception".