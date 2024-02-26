Two men in Gibraltar remanded for domestic abuse

Sections
Monday, 26 February 2024, 09:29
Gibraltar resident Ian McIntosh was arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner and injuring her cat. He was charged with assault and cruelty to animals.
In a separate incident, Riyen Lea, who was on bail following an incident of suspected domestic abuse in December, was found in breach of bail conditions and has been remanded in HMP Windmill Hill.
