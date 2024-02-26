Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Two men in Gibraltar remanded for domestic abuse
Courts

Two men in Gibraltar remanded for domestic abuse

One of them, local resident Ian McIntosh was arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner and injuring her pet cat

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 26 February 2024, 09:29

Compartir

Gibraltar resident Ian McIntosh was arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner and injuring her cat. He was charged with assault and cruelty to animals.

In a separate incident, Riyen Lea, who was on bail following an incident of suspected domestic abuse in December, was found in breach of bail conditions and has been remanded in HMP Windmill Hill.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Goal-hungry Malaga CF extend good recent run
  2. 2 Antequera stage impressive comeback to move closer to the play-offs
  3. 3 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Hemiandra pungens
  4. 4 Two men in Gibraltar remanded for domestic abuse
  5. 5

    Basket case
  6. 6 Czech artist showcases 'unique' art in Marbella
  7. 7 Fuengirola swimmer returns from Spanish swimming championship with two medals
  8. 8 Mijas rider comes second in international dressage competition

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad