Two Gibraltarians head to literary retreat

Friday, 26 May 2023, 12:07
Two Gibraltarians have been selected to participate at The Rock Retreat/Accord Literary creative retreat in Accra, Ghana. Gabriella Chipol and Beatrice Garcia were selected to form part of a group of twenty-seven authors and artists who will be part of the initiative. The retreat runs from the 29 May to the 2 June and will involve workshops, lectures, sharing and skill building.
