Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Accra, Ghana. Wikipedia
Two Gibraltarians head to literary retreat

Two Gibraltarians head to literary retreat

SUR in English

Friday, 26 May 2023, 12:07

Compartir

Two Gibraltarians have been selected to participate at The Rock Retreat/Accord Literary creative retreat in Accra, Ghana. Gabriella Chipol and Beatrice Garcia were selected to form part of a group of twenty-seven authors and artists who will be part of the initiative. The retreat runs from the 29 May to the 2 June and will involve workshops, lectures, sharing and skill building.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad