Gibraltar receives a travel industry nomination at the Star Awards The list of nominees is impressive and includes much larger destinations such as Greece, Italy, South Africa and Thailand

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been voted a finalist in the Star Cultural Tourism Destination category of the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2022.

Now in their 25th year, the Star Awards are widely recognised in the UK travel industry; they are a way of rewarding and celebrating excellence by acknowledging suppliers that have flourished in the post Covid-19 months, providing the best products and services to travel agents nationwide.

As one of an impressive line-up of nominees - the others are Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, South Africa and Thailand - recognition for Gibraltar is a valued accolade, as these awards are decided exclusively by high street, online and home-based travel agent readers and users.

The outright winners will be revealed on Monday 31st October.

Commenting on the nomination, Gibraltar's Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani said he was delighted the Rock had been recognised by the industry for such a well-established awards event.

"Gibraltar is amongst an impressive list of destinations far bigger than our own, but as we know and market, we offer a unique diverse heritage and culture to equal that of any destination. This, once again, demonstrates the importance of pushing the Gibraltar brand abroad, making sure we are visible amongst other destinations in this extremely competitive environment," he said.