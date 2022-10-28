Three teenagers charged after assault Two thirteen-year-old boys and a fourteen-year-old girl have been charged with assaulting a young girl

Three teenagers have been charged with Affray by the Royal Gibraltar Police, following an investigation into the assault of a young female in the area of Wellington Front at around 11pm last Friday, 21 October.

The three who have been charged are two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl.

After the assault took place, the police became aware that a video in relation to the incident was circulating on social media and issued an announcement asking members of the public not to share it.

Their request was backed up by a later statement from the Gibraltar government, also asking people to stop distributing the images.