Three sporting medals for Royal Gibraltar Police force officer

An officer with the Royal Gibraltar Police force is celebrating after bagging three medals from the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam last week.

PC Alexander Trinidad, who is a black belt in Taekwondo, competed across four different events during the ten-day competition, and won a silver and two bronze medals. More than 10,000 competitors from 70 different countries participated in some 63 sport and fitness events during the games, which take place every two years and aim to stimulate sportsmanship and to generate respect for emergency workers in their communities.

Alexander, 32, a father of three, who works in the force’s File Preparation Unit, said it had been a great honour to represent the RGP at such a big sporting event.

"It fills me with great pride that I’ve returned with three medals. That said, what's truly amazing about these games are the friendships that you come away with and the support that you get from the public for being a key worker," he remarked.

He has previously competed in the World Police and Fire Games in Virginia and Los Angeles, and now has a total of two silver and six bronze medals from the competition.