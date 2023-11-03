Theresa May to speak at the Gibunco festival on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

The Rt Hon Theresa May MP, former prime minister of the UK, will be visiting Gibraltar to participate in the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival as a guest speaker.

May will speak on 18 November at 11am in Grand Battery House.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or from the Box Office at the Garrison Library.