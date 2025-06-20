Spanish national jailed for six years for arson attack on the Rock

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 20 June 2025, 12:06 Compartir

Spanish national Juan Francisco Sánchez Valenzuela, 19, has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment after starting a fire at a flat in the Mid Harbour Estate in Gibraltar which hospitalised five family members and killed their dog.

The incident happened early on 10 December last year when officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police were called to the fire at Wave Crest House.