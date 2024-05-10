Spanish foreign minister summons mayors of Campo de Gibraltar to talks update

SUR Malaga. Friday, 10 May 2024, 14:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, has called a meeting next week with the mayors of the Spanish towns on the other side of the border from Gibraltar.

It comes as expectations continue to rise over an announcement in the coming weeks of a deal between the UK and the EU over Gibraltar, which has been in limbo since Brexit. The deal, or lack of it, would have a big impact on the economy and lives of local people in Spain, some 15,000 of whom work in Gibraltar itself.

José Manuel Albares has summoned the leaders of this Campo de Gibraltar area as well as representatives of the regional government for the first time since 2022.

Earlier this week, Juan Franco, mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, the closest place in Spain to the Rock, described his "concern" about the deal, adding it felt like being in "a salad of competing foreign interests" without having been consulted "at any time".

Minister of the Junta de Andalucía regional government Antonio Sanz said this week that the meeting set for Monday was coming "late", adding that the Junta was worried by the speed at which central government was working "for the photo opportunity and in order to sign whatever kind of deal, even if it was harmful to the Campo de Gibraltar". The regional government called an advance meeting in Seville with local leaders to discuss opinions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told King Charles his views on how negotiations with the EU over the border are going in a brief conversation at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Picardo said the king showed great interest in the current situation.