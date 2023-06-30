Skin cancer clinic screening day This will be an opportunity for the public to have any notable skin lesions checked out by the dermatology team

A dermatology team and a consultant from the UK will be holding a clinic.

The Gibraltar Health Authority's dermatology department will be holding its annual skin cancer screening day at the Primary Care Centre on Sunday 2 July.

This will be an opportunity for the public to have any notable skin lesions checked out by the dermatology team and the visiting consultant dermatologist from the UK. Anyone who has an undiagnosed pigmented or changing growth on their skin can attend.

The clinic can be accessed via the main entrance of the Primary Care Centre from 9am - 12pm and 1-4pm. Signs of skin cancer include varied pigmentation, irregular edges, bleeding and oozing, rapid growth and growths over 5mm.