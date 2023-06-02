Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Art by Shane Dolmedo. SUR
Rock artist makes international strides

Rock artist makes international strides

Shane Dolmedo's art was one of the 1000 pieces chosen for the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition 2023

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 2 June 2023, 10:59

Compartir

Artist Shane Dolmedo has been selected for the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition. Only one thousand of the 16,000 submitted works were accepted. Shane's piece focuses on confinement and connection. The artist is locally known and gaining international popularity. The summer exhibition is the world's largest open submission exhibition, displaying art of all mediums from established and emerging artists.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad