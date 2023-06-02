Rock artist makes international strides Shane Dolmedo's art was one of the 1000 pieces chosen for the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition 2023

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Artist Shane Dolmedo has been selected for the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition. Only one thousand of the 16,000 submitted works were accepted. Shane's piece focuses on confinement and connection. The artist is locally known and gaining international popularity. The summer exhibition is the world's largest open submission exhibition, displaying art of all mediums from established and emerging artists.