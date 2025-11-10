Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Minister John Cortes (l) with Ambassador to Morocco, Alex Pinfield (r). SUR
Remembrance Day

Minister represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday service in Morocco

It is the first time the Rock has official participated at the Tangier ceremony honouring wartime sacrifices

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 10 November 2025, 15:10

John Cortes, the minister responsible for developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, represented HM Government of Gibraltar at a Service of Remembrance at the Church of St Andrew in Tangier. The service was conducted by Reverend Shaun Atkins and attended by senior dignitaries, including HM Ambassador to Morocco, Alex Pinfield, OBE.

Also present were Damien Donovan, Australian Ambassador; Abdelaziz Janati, Honorary Consul for North Morocco; Lt. Col David Stanhope, UK Defence Attaché to Morocco; and Lt Cdr. Lauren Webber RN, Commanding Officer of Gibraltar-based HMS Cutlass, alongside its crew, who sailed to Tangier for the occasion. Representatives of the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Gibraltar-Morocco Business Association, and the Association of Retired Police Officers also attended.

Following the church service, the ceremony moved to the cemetery, where wreaths were laid at the war graves by Minister Cortes and the other representatives. Four Gibraltar Services Police personnel lost their lives performing their duties in Tangier during the Second World War. Terence Henning is buried at St Andrew’s, while Charles Curtis, Steven McKillop, and Abraham Attias are buried in other cemeteries in Tangier.

This marked the first time HM Government of Gibraltar has been officially represented at this Tangier ceremony, reflecting increased engagement in events across the Strait following the creation of a dedicated Ministry for relations with Morocco. Later in the day, Minister Cortes presented Ambassador Pinfield with a commemorative Gibraltar-Morocco coin.

