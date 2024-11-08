Price of cigs goes up Gib

Tax
Friday, 8 November 2024
The Gibraltar government has increased duty on cigarettes by 25p per packet.
The rise is part of an initiative to motivate people to stop smoking and "to ensure that Gibraltar is not attractive to those who would exploit the illicit market in this commodity".
The measure follows other steps already taken by the current administration to tighten up tobacco laws.
