Price of cigs goes up Gib

Reuters
Tax

The increased duty is part of a government initiative to try and motivate people to stop smoking

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:16

The Gibraltar government has increased duty on cigarettes by 25p per packet.

The rise is part of an initiative to motivate people to stop smoking and "to ensure that Gibraltar is not attractive to those who would exploit the illicit market in this commodity".

The measure follows other steps already taken by the current administration to tighten up tobacco laws.

