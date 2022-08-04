Gibraltar police call for witnesses to attack on a 14-year-old boy One man has been detained so far but the RGP says about six adults were involved in a brutal assault which left the teenager with multiple injuries

Police in Gibraltar are asking anyone with information about an attack on a 14-year-old boy, which took place in the area of Referendum House about 4.45am on Monday 1 August, to contact them in confidence.

Prior to the assault the boy was chased by a group of about six adult men, who were in a grey Audi A1 with black hexagon motifs around the door panels.

The police say the men attempted about to rob the teenager of his belongings before starting an assault in which he was kicked, punched and hit with a metal implement.

The boy sustained multiple injuries and had to be taken by ambulance to St Bernard’s Hospital.

Following their initial enquiries, the police have now named Cain Parody Jnr, aged 18, as the owner and driver of the car and say he was a participant in the assault. On Wednesday 3 August, he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and violent disorder and will remain in police custody until he appears in court.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who might have any information which would assist in the investigation.

Anyone with such information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at New Mole House Police Station on 20072500 or via the RGP website on https://www.police.gi/report-online. This information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.