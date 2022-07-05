Royal Gibraltar Police issue appeal for witnesses to serious incident to come forward Anyone who was on the promenade late on Monday night and may have information which could help the investigation is asked to contact the force

The police are interviewing two people, who are in custody. / sur

The Royal Gibraltar Police are asking for anyone with information about a serious incident in Rosia Road on Monday night, 4 July, to contact them.

They say the incident involved a female juvenile and is of a sexual nature. They are currently interviewing two young males who are in police custody and are known to the girl, but the investigation is ongoing.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was walking along Rosia Road pedestrian promenade between 11pm and 12.10am and may have seen two young males walking with a young female.

Anyone with information that might help their officers is asked to contact the Police Control Room by phone on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Duty Sergeant, or contact them online at www.police.gi/report-online.