Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate local man

In an unusual move this Thursday, 2 March, the Royal Gibraltar Police issued a request for information regarding the whereabouts of a man they wish to speak to regarding an ongoing criminal investigation.

The person they are looking for is 32-year-old Christopher Wink, and anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can contact the RGP (anonymously) on 200 72500.