Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
RGP
Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate local man

Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate local man

CRIME ·

Police officers want to speak to 32-year-old Christopher Wink, and anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can contact the RGP (anonymously)

Debbie Bartlett

Gibraltar

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 17:57

Compartir

In an unusual move this Thursday, 2 March, the Royal Gibraltar Police issued a request for information regarding the whereabouts of a man they wish to speak to regarding an ongoing criminal investigation.

The person they are looking for is 32-year-old Christopher Wink, and anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can contact the RGP (anonymously) on 200 72500.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad