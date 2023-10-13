Picardo's GSLP Liberals win a tight general election in Gibraltar

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 13 October 2023, 08:11
Compartir
Fabian Picardo's GSLP Liberal Alliance has won the Gibraltar general election by a narrow margin, gaining nine out of 17 seats in parliament with 49.9% of votes.
The GSD, led by Keith Azopardi, who appeared slightly ahead of the alliance in some pre-election polls, will remain in opposition, with eight seats, after securing 48% of votes.
The result takes Picardo and his alliance into their fourth term at the helm of the Gibraltar government.
The turnout was just over 76%, with some 19,256 Gibraltarians casting their vote.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.