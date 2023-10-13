Picardo's GSLP Liberals win a tight general election in Gibraltar The alliance goes into its fourth term of office with nine of 17 members of parliament

Fabian Picardo's GSLP Liberal Alliance has won the Gibraltar general election by a narrow margin, gaining nine out of 17 seats in parliament with 49.9% of votes.

The GSD, led by Keith Azopardi, who appeared slightly ahead of the alliance in some pre-election polls, will remain in opposition, with eight seats, after securing 48% of votes.

The result takes Picardo and his alliance into their fourth term at the helm of the Gibraltar government.

The turnout was just over 76%, with some 19,256 Gibraltarians casting their vote.