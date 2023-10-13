Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Picardo celebrates on Friday morning. EFE
Picardo's GSLP Liberals win a tight general election in Gibraltar

The alliance goes into its fourth term of office with nine of 17 members of parliament

SUR in English

Friday, 13 October 2023, 08:11

Fabian Picardo's GSLP Liberal Alliance has won the Gibraltar general election by a narrow margin, gaining nine out of 17 seats in parliament with 49.9% of votes.

The GSD, led by Keith Azopardi, who appeared slightly ahead of the alliance in some pre-election polls, will remain in opposition, with eight seats, after securing 48% of votes.

The result takes Picardo and his alliance into their fourth term at the helm of the Gibraltar government.

The turnout was just over 76%, with some 19,256 Gibraltarians casting their vote.

