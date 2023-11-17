Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fabian Picardo. SUR (File)
Picardo makes his &#039;last speech&#039; at a parliament opening
Picardo makes his 'last speech' at a parliament opening

The Rock now has its first woman speaker - Karen Ramagge

Neil Hesketh

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:43

Gibraltar's parliament was officially opened last Friday, 10 November. The Rock now has its first woman speaker - Karen Ramagge.

The Ceremonial Opening follows last month's election and included the swearing in of Gibraltar's 17 MPs.

There were addresses from the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition, the Governor and Speaker.

In a combative speech, Picardo said this was his last Ceremonial Opening speech as Chief Minister. He has been in office since 2011.

