Picardo makes his 'last speech' at a parliament opening

Gibraltar's parliament was officially opened last Friday, 10 November. The Rock now has its first woman speaker - Karen Ramagge.

The Ceremonial Opening follows last month's election and included the swearing in of Gibraltar's 17 MPs.

There were addresses from the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Leader of the Opposition, the Governor and Speaker.

In a combative speech, Picardo said this was his last Ceremonial Opening speech as Chief Minister. He has been in office since 2011.