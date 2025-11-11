Paula Latin becomes first female head of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 15:24 Share

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has congratulated Paula Latin on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), describing it as a historic milestone for the organisation.

Ms Latin becomes the first woman to lead GBC since the broadcaster's creation in the 1960s, marking a significant moment in the corporation's history.

Extending his warm congratulations, Mr Picardo praised Ms Latin's extensive experience and standing within Gibraltar's media landscape.

"I am delighted to congratulate Paula Latin on her appointment as CEO of GBC. Paula's long-standing service, creativity and leadership within Gibraltar's national broadcaster have made her one of the most respected figures in local media," Mr Picardo said.

"Her appointment marks an important and historic milestone as the first woman to lead GBC since its creation in the 1960s. I have every confidence that she will bring her characteristic energy, professionalism and vision to the role as she guides the Corporation into its next chapter.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar, I wish Paula every success in her new position."