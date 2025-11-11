Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Paula Latin. SUR
Media

Paula Latin becomes first female head of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation

"Her appointment marks an important and historic milestone as the first woman to lead GBC since its creation in the 1960s," according to the Rock's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 15:24

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has congratulated Paula Latin on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), describing it as a historic milestone for the organisation.

Ms Latin becomes the first woman to lead GBC since the broadcaster's creation in the 1960s, marking a significant moment in the corporation's history.

Extending his warm congratulations, Mr Picardo praised Ms Latin's extensive experience and standing within Gibraltar's media landscape.

"I am delighted to congratulate Paula Latin on her appointment as CEO of GBC. Paula's long-standing service, creativity and leadership within Gibraltar's national broadcaster have made her one of the most respected figures in local media," Mr Picardo said.

"Her appointment marks an important and historic milestone as the first woman to lead GBC since its creation in the 1960s. I have every confidence that she will bring her characteristic energy, professionalism and vision to the role as she guides the Corporation into its next chapter.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar, I wish Paula every success in her new position."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos offer only bright spark as Malaga province sides suffer in Primera RFEF
  2. 2 Handcrafted poppy displays honour those who served during Remembrance Day across Gibraltar
  3. 3 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  4. 4 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  6. 6 Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish
  7. 7 Marbella amputee surfer wins world title to complete historic treble
  8. 8 Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery
  9. 9 New Pickleball Pro Tour champions crowned at Mijas Open
  10. 10 Minister represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday service in Morocco

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Paula Latin becomes first female head of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation

Paula Latin becomes first female head of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation