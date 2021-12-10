Over 100,000 Covid vaccines administered in Gibraltar since January this year The latest batch of doses arrived from the UK a few days ago

The Gibraltar Health Authority has now administered over 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the campaign began in January this year, and the booster jab campaign is now well under way.

The vaccines have been supplied to Gibraltar by the UK, with the latest batch arriving just a few days ago. The Gibraltar government is encouraging people to have their booster jab, and has advised university students returning home for Christmas that they are eligible to have theirs while they are there.

Meanwhile, the government has also announced that, sadly, two more people in Gibraltar have lost their lives to Covid. One was a man in his seventies and the other a man in his eighties. Both had underlying health conditions and had been double-vaccinated. The total number of deaths is now 100.