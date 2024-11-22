Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Peter Berry and Deb Bunt presented Slow Puncture: Living Well with Dementia. FB
Organisers hail success of 2024 Gibraltar Literary Festival
Gibraltar

The five days of 25 speakers ended last Sunday with guests such as Peter Berry and Deb Bunt, Sir Anthony Seldon and Sir Graham Brady

SUR in English

Friday, 22 November 2024, 15:57

Organisers have hailed another successful Gibraltar Literacy Festival. The five days of 25 speakers ended last Sunday with guests such as Peter Berry and Deb Bunt, who presented Slow Puncture: Living Well with Dementia at the Gibraltar Garrison Library, and Sir Anthony Seldon at City Hall, who offered thought-provoking insights on British leadership from Truss at 10 and Johnson at 10.

Sir Graham Brady at the Gibraltar Garrison Library reflected on his influential career in his King Maker book, including his role with the UK Conservative Party's backbenchers' committee.

Organisers said on their Facebook page, "A heartfelt thank you to all the incredible authors and speakers who shared their wisdom, stories, and insights at the Gibraltar Literary Festival. Your contributions made the event truly extraordinary."

