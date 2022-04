Ocean Village Ukraine fundraiser huge success It was the first event of its kind since 2019, with close to £4,000 raised for Ukrainian charities

In its first fundraising event since 2019, Ocean Village's Easter fun day saw the marina bustling with music, art, Ukrainian culture, superheroes, great food and smiling faces and raised £3,700 for Ukrainian charities.

Anyone who missed it but would like to donate can do so until the end of this month by adding it to their bill at Pizza Express, Wagamama, Café Fresco and Las Iguanas.