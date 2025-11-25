New Year's classical concert returns to Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:36 Share

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the return of the New Year's Classical Concert for 2026.

Two New Year's concerts featuring The Strait Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Miguel Monge, will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Sunday 4 January 2026. The first performance, an orchestral concert for children, begins at 4pm, followed by the main evening concert for adults at 7pm.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said: "I hope families take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to introduce their children to classical music. These events are a great way of seeing in the New Year and extending the Christmas spirit into January."

Tickets for the orchestral concert for children are free of charge for children under the age of 12 and their families. These complimentary tickets may be collected at the City Hall reception from Wednesday 26th November between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Tickets are limited to six per person, and children's ID cards must be presented when collecting.

Tickets for the evening's performance, priced at £15, can be purchased online at www.buytickets.gi.

For any information contact GCS events department via email info@culture.gi or on 20067236.