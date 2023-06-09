New bike lane on the Rock attracts 300 cyclists for World Bicycle Day The recently opened stretch was the focus of a rally on 3 June which saw cyclists of all ages taking part

On 2 June a new bicycle lane was opened in Gibraltar covering over 500 metres between the Southern Airport Barrier and Sundial Roundabout.

The following day on 3 June the blue-painted two-way lane became the focus of the World Bicycle Day Rally on the Rock which had over 300 participants.

Minister of Transport Hon Paul Balban said, "This is a transport milestone for Gibraltar," adding that "as of today, cyclists will have a safe and segregated stretch of cycle lane that will continue to grow over time as we extend it further".

This is just the start of a planned wider bicycle route in Gibraltar, which will cover the west side of the city.

It will contribute to Gibraltar becoming a more green and accessible city, as it adds a free transport service.

The project is part of the Active Travel Strategy, which aims to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.