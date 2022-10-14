UK's new Minister for Europe pays a fact-finding visit to Gibraltar Leo Docherty was shown around the airport, air terminal and the border controls

The UK's recently appointed Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, arrived in Gibraltar for a fact-finding visit on Monday. He was shown around the airport and the air terminal by the chief minister Fabian Picardo, who explained how the Gibraltar and Schengen border controls would operate if a Treaty can be agreed over the Rock's future relationship with the EU.

Deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia then took him to view the vehicle entrance and exit points at the border, and outlined the plans for the extension to the pedestrian entry point with the installation of e-gates, as part of the preparations in case no agreement is possible.

Mr Docherty also had further working meetings about the ongoing negotiations with the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the attorney general, and met other ministers in the Gibraltar government before returning to London on Tuesday.