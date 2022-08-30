Marine salvors from the Netherlands are assessing the beached OS 35 bulk carrier after collision with another ship The Gibraltar Port Authority currently has two tugs and three service craft deployed to the scene, assisted by Spain's maritime rescue service, and they are ready to react to any incident that may develop

A specialist team of marine salvors from the Netherlands is arriving in Gibraltar this afternoon to conduct a full on-site assessment of the OS 35 bulk carrier, which was beached about 200 metres off Catalan Bay late last night after clipping another ship, the ADAM LNG, while leaving Gibraltar and manoeuvering to exit the Bay.

The chief minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, jointly chaired a meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council and the Strategic Coordination Group this morning for updates on the situation regarding the ship.

In an statement issued earlier this afternoon, Tuesday 30 August, the government reported that:

An inspection by a specialist team of divers early this morning confirmed that the OS 35’s bulbous bow is currently submerged 1.2 metres into the sandy seabed. There is significant damage to the vessel’s starboard side, including a gash amidships, below the waterline, measuring approximately 10 metres by 4 metres.

All crew members are safe and well, with no injuries reported, and are remaining on board.

With regard to the ADAM LNG, there appears to have been no significant damage, except for a superficial dent to the bulbous bow.

No injuries have been reported among the crew and there has been no water ingress.

Coordination with Spanish authorities

The Gibraltar Port Authority currently has two tugs and three service craft deployed to the scene, assisted by the Spanish Maritime Rescue service, and they are ready to react to any incident that may develop.

The Port of Algeciras is also working in close coordination with the Gibraltar Port Authority, and has been authorised to deploy assets, including a Maritime Rescue helicopter to undertake an aerial survey of the OS 35.

The Strategic Coordination Group will be meeting again this evening and further updates can be expected.