Launch in Tangier of Tale of Two Cities exhibition of art from Gibraltar

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:36
An art exhibition entitled A Tale of Two Cities has been opened in the Moroccan coastal city of Tangier as part of a cultural exchange programme with Gibraltar. The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and JM Memorial Foundation, was officially opened via video link by Gibraltar's minister for culture and tourism, Christian Santos. The exhibition at Gallery Kent features works by seven Gibraltar artists, the majority of whom travelled to Tangier for the opening.
The event is a continuation of the recent work being done with Tangier and beyond, aimed at deepening cultural ties between the Rock and Morocco, "providing a valuable platform for promotion and cross-border networking", said Gibraltar's government. It runs to 10 May.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.