The opening of the A Tale of Two Cities exhibition. Assaoud
Launch in Tangier of Tale of Two Cities exhibition of art from Gibraltar
Art

Launch in Tangier of Tale of Two Cities exhibition of art from Gibraltar

The event is a continuation of recent work aimed at deepening cultural ties between the Rock and Morocco

SUR in English

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:36

An art exhibition entitled A Tale of Two Cities has been opened in the Moroccan coastal city of Tangier as part of a cultural exchange programme with Gibraltar. The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and JM Memorial Foundation, was officially opened via video link by Gibraltar's minister for culture and tourism, Christian Santos. The exhibition at Gallery Kent features works by seven Gibraltar artists, the majority of whom travelled to Tangier for the opening.

The event included a fashion show using one artist’s work. Assaoud

The event is a continuation of the recent work being done with Tangier and beyond, aimed at deepening cultural ties between the Rock and Morocco, "providing a valuable platform for promotion and cross-border networking", said Gibraltar's government. It runs to 10 May.

