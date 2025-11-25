International junior darts tournament gets under way in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 09:54 | Updated 10:09h. Share

A major international junior darts competition got under way yesterday on the Rock, bringing together 265 players from 21 countries for five days of top-level competition.

The tournament, organised by the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) in partnership with the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) and the GSLA, kicked off yesterday at the Europa Sports Park complex with the Winmau Junior Open. The series of events will culminate with finals day on Friday.

Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, welcomed all participants to Gibraltar and highlighted the tournament's significance for the territory's sports tourism strategy.

"The JDC events are a real barometer of success for our sports-led tourism policy," said Bruzon. "Gibraltar will be buzzing all week as a result of the atmosphere created by the competitions. Players are very noticeable as they walk around Gibraltar with their playing shirts on, as they proudly represent their countries."

The Minister expressed particular confidence in the local contingent, stating: "No less proud will be our own Junior players who will once again provide us with exciting and successful moments. Of this I have no doubt!"

Minister Bruzon also recognised the efforts behind the scenes, praising "the team at the GSLA and the group of volunteers at the GDA who I have seen work tirelessly in the last few days to ensure that the venue and everything that surrounds the competitions is ready and then runs smoothly."