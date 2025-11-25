The Rock marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 16:08 Share

Today, 25 November, marks the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Youth Service, has organised several initiatives and events to mark the day and to raise awareness of this important issue.

The date was officially designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women and girls in February 2000. The UN describes violence against women and girls as "one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world," with "almost one in three women having been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life."

The 25 November was first marked by activists in 1981, chosen to honour the Mirabal sisters, three Dominican political activists assassinated in 1960.

This day also begins the UN's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs up to 10 December, which marks Human Rights Day. As part of Gibraltar's participation in this global campaign, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in orange on the evening of 25 November, serving as a powerful symbol of unity and support for all those affected by gender-based violence.

The Ministry has also invited Government departments and the general public to wear orange on the day in keeping with the UN's campaign, "Orange the World," where this colour represents hope and a future free from violence against women and girls.

In addition to awareness-raising efforts, the Ministry also focuses on prevention and today launches the "Love is Respect" social media campaign led by the Youth Service. This campaign aims to promote healthy relationships, especially for young people, and a better understanding of issues such as consent and coercive control. A workshop on these issues aimed at young people will also take place today and will be delivered by Ministry of Equality, Youth Service and RGP staff.

Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards, said: "The RGP is fully committed to tackling gender-based violence and protecting victims in our community. The recent landmark conviction for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour, the first of its kind in Gibraltar, demonstrates our commitment and dedication to bringing offenders to justice. We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Equality and the Youth Service on these important initiatives, and will continue to do so, especially the 'Love is Respect' campaign, which helps raise awareness of these important issues."

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos , said: "Marking this day is vital to raise awareness of Violence against Women and an important step in prevention and to show support to all survivors of gender-based violence. The 'Love is Respect' campaign powerfully presents the experience of survivors and of the professionals in this field as well as challenging some of the stereotypes or prevailing misconceptions. I am delighted to see teams from across the public service and the Royal Gibraltar Police work collaboratively on this campaign and workshop."